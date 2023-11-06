Former PA Mayor's Home Shot More Than Half Dozen Times (Video)

Chardaé Jones, who is running for first ward council, was hosting a girls' night in with her friends from Carlow University on Sunday when they were all woken up by gunshots, she explained in a Facebook post on Monday.

Jones later reviewed surveillance camera footage and saw two young men pull up around Corey Avenue, Braddock in an SUV at 5:54 a.m. on Nov. 5.

They appeared to be trying to unlock cars, while "rummaging through a car across the street," they began yelling Jones said. That's when "they fired seven shots into my house breaking windows and damaging walls."

Then the two men are seen in the video, hopping back into the SUV and driving away.

Jones has filed a police report noting "I live on the same street as the police station [...] Braddock Police did take the bullets but however we picked up the casings from outside of the house."

"My spirit however was not broken and things are replaceable," the Jones said. "Just grateful to have an angel looking over me."

