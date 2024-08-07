The fatal crash involved "a tractor-trailer and a minivan, fire and entrapment," Schreffler said.

The crashes happened in Buffalo Township, Perry County, just before 10:30 a.m., according to Schreffler.

The fatality was in the minivan, Schreffler said citing Pennsylvania State Police who are on the scene.

The roadway is closed between 322 and 34, Schreffler said, but 511PA further detailed the closures as:

US 11 northbound between COMM OF PA PARKING AREA and LC TO CHERRY RD.

US 11 southbound between CHERRY RD and NOTCH RD.

Check back here for updates on this fatal crash.

