Deadly Motorcycle Crash On I-81: Authorities

The crash happened by mile marker 13.5 on I-81 in Guilford Township and the call about motorcyclist came into dispatch at 7:11 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The victim is believed to have possibly struck a guard rail, dispatch said.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office was soon called to the scene, according to dispatch.

All lanes were closed between Exit 14 at Wayne Avenue and Exit 10 at Marion Road for just under two hours, according to 511PA.

Additional information about the crash has yet to be released at the time of publishing.

