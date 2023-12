The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-81, approximately .8 miles from Exit 29: PA 174 - King Street, near Shippensburg, according to PennDOT's 511PA.

It was reported at 10:06 a.m. on Dec. 28.

The crash is blocking the left should near the exit, so there is lane restriction as of 10:45 a.m.

Daily Voice has reached out to PennDOT for more information. Check back here for updates.

