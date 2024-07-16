Corey Dean Harris, 47 of Clearfield, PA, left the Jefferson County Courthouse during a lunch break and never returned on Friday, July 12, the County District Attorney and Sheriff detailed in separate releases.

DA Jeff Burkett's statement reads in part:

"Corey Dean Harris, is now on the run. During his jury trial today, Harris never came back after the lunch break. He was subsequently convicted of 191 counts of child sexual abuse related charges."

The charges — now convictions — came following an investigation into two years of sexual assault of a girl under 13 years of age left in his care in 2019, authorities explained and court records show. He had been arrested in Oct. 2023 and released on bail.

He was convicted for the following on July 12, 2024:

Felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age (188 counts).

Felony unlawful contact with a minor.

Felony corruption of minors, defendant age 18 or above.

Felony endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offenses.

The judge presiding over the case, Judge John H. Foradora, "has revoked his bail and issued a bench warrant for his arrest," Burkett said.

Harris was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, he weighs 230 lbs., is 6'3" tall, and is believed to be driving a 2010 Blue Mazda 3, with license plate number LGF3679, according to the Sheriff.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (814) 849-1615 or by email at fugitives@jeffersoncountypa.com. All calls can be confidential.

