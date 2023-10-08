Convicted PA Child Sex Offender Recaptured By US Marshals In Wisconsin

Kassey Hoege, 56, was apprehended by the GLRFTF-Madison in Packwaukee on Oct. 5, according to USMS Madison.

When Hoege lived in Pitcairn, Westmoreland County he was convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of a minor, but acquitted of statutory sexual assault, furnishing liquor to a minor and a separate count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in 2005 court records show.

He had absconded from parole in Philadelphia in 2021, according to the Pennsylvania State Parole Board and the State Police.

It is unclear when he will be extradited back to Pennsylvania, but his sexual offender profile still lists him as noncompliant as of Sunday, Oct. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.