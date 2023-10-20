Overcast 57°

Child, Adult MedEvaced After Balcony Breaks: Chambersburg Fire Dept.

An adult and a child were airlifted to a hospital after plummeting from an apartment balcony on Thursday, according to the Chambersburg Fire Department. 

A Life Lion helicopter arriving to take the two victims to a trauma center after the balcony collapsed. Photo Credit: Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1813
Jillian Pikora
The adult and child were on the second-floor balcony of the residence in the 100 block of Kennedy Street near Roy-Pitz Avenue in Chambersburg when the railing gave way just after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, according to officials with the department. 

The pair fell approximately 12 feet and emergency crews were called to the scene at 4:46 p.m., Chambersburg Fire Department Chief Dustin Ulrich explained.

Lack of "structural integrity" of the balcony led to dry rot causing the railing they were holding onto to crumb at the base, Ulrich said. 

Crews established a landing zone for a Life Lion helicopter in the 400 block of Grant Street so the child and adult could be rushed to a trauma center. 

Their injuries are serious but are not life-threatening, according to Ulrich.

The public was asked to avoid the area for a few hours following the incident.

