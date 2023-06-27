Chambersburg Native ID'd In MD Crash 'Natural Born Leader' Aspiring To Join NFL

Daniel Elisha Worthy of Waynesboro died following a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Dual Highway on Wednesday night.

Hagerstown police were called to a crash in the eastbound lanes around 9:45 p.m. on June 21, 2023, according to a release sent to Daily Voice the following week.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2007 BMW sedan that had left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The two 22-year-olds in the vehicle were taken to Meritus Medical Center, where Daniel was pronounced dead, and a Hagerstown woman received care for her non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police.

"An accident reconstructionist was called to (the) scene and the investigation into the cause of the crash is underway," the police said.

Daniel was born in Chambersburg to Elmore and Milini Worthy and was the third of six children, according to his obituary.

He grew up in Waynesboro until his senior year, when he attended Northwest High School in Germantown, MD, his family explained in his obituary. "His passion for football, aspiring to become an NFL player," as stated in his obituary. He played for the following teams, Quincy Panthers, Waynesboro Indians, Northwest Jaguars, and Merrimack College Warriors, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by Laura Bedell.

In addition to playing football at Merrimack College in Massachusetts, he was majoring in Criminology, according to his obituary.

He also was interested in coaching and helped coach the Waynesboro Stallions; "He loved those boys, they were his heart," as written on the GoFundMe campaign page. "Daniel’s passion for football led him to serve as a dedicated coach, imparting invaluable wisdom to his players. Additionally, he took on the role of a mentor, guiding and nurturing the younger generation with kindness and compassion. This gentle giant was a Pillar of Light that changed lives and his memory will forever inspire us all," as written in his obituary.

Beyond his academic and athletic achievements, "Daniel loved fishing. His love for fishing was not just for fish– he was a fisherman of souls for the Lord God," as stated in his obituary.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings: KaLara Thomas, Elizah Thomas, Izaiah Worthy, Zion Worthy (Keira Ashleigh Bonarrigo), and Majezty Worthy; nieces Aiyva and Raylyn Grimm and Athena Worthy-Bonarrigo; Maternal Grandparents David and Sharon Imes and Royce Taylor-Harris,Godmother Heather Rose; extended family, friends, classmates, and teammates.

A viewing will be held at Five Forks Church located at 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023. The following day, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at the same location starting at 11 a.m. "We encourage all who were touched by Daniel's presence to join us in honoring his memory," the family concluded in his obituary.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign you can do so by clicking here.

