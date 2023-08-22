Chambersburg Inmate Escapes To Maryland: State Police

Joshua Allen Nicholl, 26, of Greencastle was "temporarily authorized" to go to the "outside doctor's appointment" from the Franklin County Jail on Aug. 9, according to the state police release.

By 6:41 p.m. officers became concerned that Nicholl hadn't returned, PSP Chambersburg was notified, and a warrant for Nicholl's arrest issued was soon issued.

Nicholl was located in Washington County, Maryland sometime between that evening and Aug. 22, and the exact date and time were not made public.

He awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania with a new escape charge in addition to his convictions, which include retail theft and driving under the influence, according to court documents.

Additional information was unavailable at the time of publishing.

