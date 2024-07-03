A Few Clouds 79°

Boy Struck Dead By Farming Machinery, Pennsylvania State Police Say

A 7-year-old boy has died after being struck by farming machinery, Pennsylvania State Police announced on July 3. 

The intersection of Young and Mercersburg roads near a farm where a 7-year-old boy was struck dead, Pennsylvania State Police say.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The boy was "assisting in when the accident occurred," PSP Chambersburg Trooper Nicole White stated in the release. 

Troopers were called to the farm for a "male struck by a piece of machinery" near the intersection of Young and Mercersburg roads in Mercersburg around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, as White detailed in the release. 

The nature of the incident is listed as "accidental" on the PSP release. 

The boy's name hasn't been released. Check back here for possible updates. 

