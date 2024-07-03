Boy Struck Dead By Farming Machinery, Pennsylvania State Police Say

The boy was "assisting in when the accident occurred," PSP Chambersburg Trooper Nicole White stated in the release.

Troopers were called to the farm for a "male struck by a piece of machinery" near the intersection of Young and Mercersburg roads in Mercersburg around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, as White detailed in the release.

The nature of the incident is listed as "accidental" on the PSP release.

The boy's name hasn't been released. Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.