Bilsón Araél Ramirez, 22 recently of Pittsburgh, but originally of Guatemala, was found "floating in the Montour Run Creek near the Montour Run Trail" around 4:05 p.m. in Moon Township on June 28, according to the police release and identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on July 9.

After first responders spotted the dead man "floating in approximately 6 feet of water," divers were called to "retrieve the body," as stated in the original release. Then it things got weird because as the "divers were in the water they discovered a second adult male in approximately 10 feet of water," police said.

The medical examiner's office has not released a cause and manner of death.

The HU's initial investigation "shows no signs of foul play," but these deaths are being investigated as homicides according to the release's headline.

The second body has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident or the second man, is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Bilsón is survived by his family including his sister Anibal Ramírez; who launched a GoFundMe to help transport his body back to Guatemala and to help support his wife and children, ages 5, 3, and 1, as detailed on the campaign page.

