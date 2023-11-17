'Adopt Me' Sign On 7-Year-Old Leads Officers To Abandoned Toddlers In Chambersburg: Police

What should have been a quiet night on a culdesac, took a sudden turn when a young girl arrived at a neighbor's home with a sign asking them to "please adopt me," around 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to the Chambersburg police.

The neighbor called the police to report the girl as a "found person," as stated in the police release.

When an officer arrived, the young girl agreed to walk to her home in the 330 block of Lantern Lane. The officer got to the girl's home and found her younger siblings, a 2-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old boy, but no adults, according to the release.

Eventually, the police contacted the three children's mother, 33-year-old Nicodia Simone Samuels.

She told officers that she "was only 'up the street' at a neighbor's residence," as written in the release. But, through a police investigation, officers "discovered that Samuels was actually visiting an old neighbor in Shippensburg," as stated in the release.

The police worked with Child and Youth Services to solidify "a safety plan" for the three children, officers explained.

Samuels was charged with three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children - parent/guardian/other commits offense, court records show. She was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns who sent her bail at $25,000, and she was freed on an unsecured bond that same day.

Her preliminary hearing has been set before Judge Manns at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, as detailed in her court docket.

If the 330 block of Lantern Lane, Chambersburg sounds familiar to Daily Voice readers, that is because a warranted search of a home in that block led to the arrest of Lamont Antonio Lovett Jr., a former YMCA employee accused of uploading child pornography onto Snapchat. He pleaded guilty in February 2023 and is currently back in that neighborhood serving probation, and living life as a registered sex offender, updated police and court records show. His address is directly across the street from Samuels's home address, police records show.

