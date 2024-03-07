Danitto Simpson, 25, along with one of the owners of Smoking Stars, Shelly Omarie Duberry 38, were arrested during warranted searches by Pittsburgh Police, with the assistance of Allegheny County Police.

Duberry was arrested at her residence in a hotel located at 1000 Park Lane Drive in North Fayette. Simpson was arrested at the Smoking Stars store located at 433 Market Street in downtown Pittsburgh.

Duberry had allegedly hired Simpson and allowed him to live and work in the store. A stolen gun and THC products were found in the store. Duberry faces numerous charges in connections to these searches, according to the police although court records weren't immediately available.

Simpson was wanted on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing Donnell Williams at the Daytona Garden Apartments in Daytona Beach, Volusia County, FL on Sept. 10, 2023, Daytona Beach Police explained in a separate release.

He was also wanted on aggravated battery charges for beating his pregnant girlfriend with a broomstick, according to Daytona Beach Police.

Williams and Simpson had allegedly been fighting over a woman, witnesses told police according to an earlier report.

Duberry and Simpson remain in the Allegheny County Prison and Simpson will be extradited to Florida, authorities say.

