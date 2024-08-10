A Few Clouds 84°

$7K+ Burglary At Wilson School of Gymnastics and Dance: PSP

A burglary at a gymnastics and dance studio is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police according to a release on Friday, Aug. 9. 

The security footage of the burglar ast Wilson School of Gymnastics and Dance in Chambersburg.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Wilson School of Gymnastics and Dance
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Over $7,700 in cash was taken from Wilson School of Gymnastics and Dance of Chambersburg located at 91 Brim Boulevard in Greene Township at 1:26 a.m. on July 18, PSP Chambersburg Trooper Toljan detailed in the release. 

The gym shared photos of the suspect from the security camera on Facebook writing the following in part:

"Suspect is roughly 6 ft to 6.5 ft in height and a white male. We are asking anyone with any information to reach out to us via email Tumble@wsgd.net or stop into our office. We are very thankful there was no one harmed during this encounter."

The state police investigation is ongoing.

