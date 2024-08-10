Over $7,700 in cash was taken from Wilson School of Gymnastics and Dance of Chambersburg located at 91 Brim Boulevard in Greene Township at 1:26 a.m. on July 18, PSP Chambersburg Trooper Toljan detailed in the release.

The gym shared photos of the suspect from the security camera on Facebook writing the following in part:

"Suspect is roughly 6 ft to 6.5 ft in height and a white male. We are asking anyone with any information to reach out to us via email Tumble@wsgd.net or stop into our office. We are very thankful there was no one harmed during this encounter."

The state police investigation is ongoing.

