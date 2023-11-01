4-Year-Old 'Almost Died' In Halloween Hit-Run, Pennsylvania Mom Says

Tiffany and John Hawk's 4-year-old son was struck by a Green Chevy Trailblazer in the 600 block Center Avenue at 6:21 p.m. on Oct. 31, Tiffany explained.

"My 4 year old son almost died last night in-front of his parents and siblings. If that doesn’t weigh on you then you’re the one who deserves pity," Tiffany wrote in a Facebook post.

Butler City police officers arrived at the scene within five minutes but the driver had already fled.

The Hawk's son was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital and is now at home recovering.

The police believe it could have been a dark green GMC or Chevrolet SUV. You can see a picture of the actual vehicle below.

"Again, if you know ANYTHING. Name, license plate, vehicle can you PLEASE turn the information over to myself or the police," Tiffany added. “I understand accidents happen, but take accountability for your actions."

Anyone with information or anyone who was a witness is asked to contact the Butler County 911 center or Lt. Rensel with information at 724-287-7743 ext. 213.

