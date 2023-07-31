Partly Cloudy 81°

2 Crashes Shutter I-81 In Franklin County: PennDOT (Developing)

Two multi-vehicle crashes halted all traffic on Interstate 81 in Southcentral Pennsylvania on Monday evening. 

The crash scene on Interstate 81 on Monday, July 31, 2023.
The crash scene on Interstate 81 on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo Credit: PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
The first crash happened just before 4 p.m. on July 31, 2023. 

The crash was in the northbound lanes between exits 20: PA 997 - Scotland and 24:PA 696 - Fayette Street, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The first crash was between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice. 

The second crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 between the same exits, according to PennDOT.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene of the southbound crash. 

Traffic cameras show numerous emergency vehicles at both crash scenes.

Additional details have not been released as of 5 p.m.

Check back for updates. 

