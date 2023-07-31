2 Crashes Shutter I-81 In Franklin County: PennDOT (Developing)

The first crash happened just before 4 p.m. on July 31, 2023.

The crash was in the northbound lanes between exits 20: PA 997 - Scotland and 24:PA 696 - Fayette Street, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The first crash was between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice.

The second crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 between the same exits, according to PennDOT.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene of the southbound crash.

Traffic cameras show numerous emergency vehicles at both crash scenes.

Additional details have not been released as of 5 p.m.

Check back for updates.

