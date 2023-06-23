16-Year-Old Runway Missing From Waynesboro Home: Police

Noah Hoxie, 16, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East Third Street between 8 and 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2023, according to a release by area police the following day.

Noah is described as being 5’9” tall, weighing 120 lbs., and is Black with black hair and brown eyes, as detailed in the police release.

He is considered a runaway, according to the police.

Additional information has not been shared.

Anyone with information on Noah’s whereabouts is asked to contact 717-762-2131 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch here.

