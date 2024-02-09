The bull was reported stolen from Oaklea Farms located in the 600 block of Strite Road in Antrim Township, Chambersburg at 10:27 a.m. on Feb. 4, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Clark.

The bull was estimated to have weighed between 1,400 to 1,600 pounds, according to Clark's release.

Daily Voice reached out to the owner of Oaklea Farms, Vicki Marshall for a comment on the theft:

"Yes, it was our bull stolen. He has a freeze brand on his right flank. He is a very good registered angus bull."

The bull was valued at $4,600, according to Clark.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

