James Campbell, 13, of Stahlstown has been charged with criminal homicide and murder in the first degree, court records show. He has been held without bail in the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center.

The 10-year-old who was stabbed was sleeping over at the 13-year-old's home in the 400 block of Donegal Lake Road in Donegal Township, Stahlstown, Westmoreland County, as detailed by Trooper Steve Limani at a press conference on Aug. 1.

Someone in the home found the boy and thought he was dead around 6 a.m. on Aug. 1 so they called 911, Limani explained.

The boy was found in a bedroom "The boy had multiple stab wounds to his head and a knife was lying next to his body," according to a release by the DA's office.

The 13-year-old boy was later detained, Limani noted that the press conference was held not just to share news about this incident but so the community wouldn't be afraid or concerned that someone was going around randomly stabbing people.

The DA's release explained how Campbell was identified as the prime suspect as follows:

"Police said James Campbell had blood on his pants and feet and observed to have multiple lacerations on his hand. Troopers interviewed Campbell who confessed to stabbing the boy."

"A motive for the stabbing has yet to be determined," Limani said.

Pennsylvania State Police were assisted on the scene by the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office and Westmoreland County Coroner's Office.

Campbell's preliminary hearing is set before Judge Allison E. Thiel at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9, according to his court docket.

