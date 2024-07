Zaheem Sabree was found with a gunshot wound to the head on East 24th Street near Crosby Street around 6:40 p.m., on June 30, city police detailed in the release. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his wounds.

Sabree played football at Chester High School, according to his account on Hudl.com.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Detective Michael Maher at 610-447-8428.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.