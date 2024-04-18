West Philly Shooting Leaves 17-Year-Old In Critical Condition: Authorities

Authorities were called to the 100 block of North Redfield Street around 10:30 p.m., according to PPD.

One 17-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and placed in critical condition, police said. A second was struck in the left arm and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at the scene, PPD said. The motive is unknown and detectives are investigating, they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.