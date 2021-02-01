STORM WATCH: 50 MPH Winds, Foot Or More Of Snow On The Way

Brace for impact: The most intense part of the winter storm slamming the Northeast was expected Monday afternoon, with gusty winds and up to a foot of snow on the way.

Between 3 and 6 inches of snow had already fallen as of 11 a.m. in parts of Eastern PA, North and Central Jersey, the National Weather Service reports.

The sleet and freezing rain falling in some areas will soon change back to snow, a heavy band expected to drop between 6 and 18 inches across North Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania, the NWS said.

It was unclear how much snowfall was expected in Greater Philadelphia and Central Jersey. Those numbers were highly dependent on the placement of the band of snow.

What to expect Monday, Feb. 1. National Weather Service

The heaviest amounts of snow were expected in the same areas, with snowfall averaging approximately an inch per hour.

Wind gusts between 35 and 50 miles per hour were expected, the strongest expected later today resulting in hazardous travel conditions, power outages and drifting snow.

Coastal flooding was expected to reach moderate levels with this morning’s high tide along the Atlantic coast and Delaware Bay, with additional coastal flooding expected tonight and Tuesday morning, the NWS said.

