Vince Mazzotta, 62, Lifetime PA Fire Company Member Dies

Vincent "Vince" John Mazzotta, a life member of the Darby Fire Co., died on Sunday, July 28. He was 62 years old.

The volunteer fireman, of Newtown Square, graduated from the Monsignor Bonner High School (Class of 1980) and King’s College in Wilkes-Barre (Class of 1984), his obituary on the Danjolell Memorial Home website says.

Vincent's lifelong career as a federal civil servant began right out of college, 38 years of which were with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), his obituary says.

He also spent time volunteering with Darby Fire Company #1, King of Prussia Volunteer Fire Company #47, and most recently a member, Newtown Square Fire Company #41. He also volunteered with the Lafayette Ambulance in KoP.

Darby Fire Co. said Vincent joined in 1979, having served in various roles over the years including president, board chairman, and financial secretary.

"Vince was an integral part of the EMS division for many years and coordinated numerous fire company events," DFC said. "Possessing incredible organizational skills, Vince was a key figure in many successful trips to the annual Pennsylvania State Fireman’s Convention and Parade. His dedication, service, and sense of humor will be missed by many. "

Click here to Vincent Mazzotta's complete obituary on the Danjolell Memorial Home site.

