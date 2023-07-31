Upper Darby Parking Director Stole Meter Money, DA Claims

Sekela T. Coles, 45, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and related felonies, said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer's Office in a release.

The charges follow a months-long investigation by county detectives that began when two Parking Authority employees said they saw an administrative assistant putting bags of coins from parking meters in her personal car, the DA said.

Authorities said they spoke to the assistant, who admitted to taking the coins along with her husband to Police and Fire Federal Credit Union and exchanging them for equivalent cash.

In an interview with police, the assistant allegedly said Coles instructed her to exchange the coins and bring them back to the office to store in her desk.

Investigators then spoke with Coles, who "did admit to using the funds from the parking meters for the purchase of food, birthday cakes, office parties, and restaurant trips for her and her staff" after "initially denying the allegations," the DA's Office said.

In total, police believe $4,314 was stolen from township coffers, of which $2,037.81 has been recovered. Detectives also said Coles used her position to void at least eight parking violations against her relatives.

“All of us working in government have a sacred trust to act in the best interest of our communities," DA Stollsteimer said.

"This kind of behavior erodes public trust and must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Court records show Coles' bail was set at $75,000 unsecured at her arraignment on Monday, July 31.

According to her profile page on the township website, Coles was an Upper Darby council member for six years before taking the Parking Enforcement role. Her bio says she has "streamlined" and "modernized" the department since taking office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.