Two More Arrested In Connection With Philadelphia Officer's Killing

Alexander Batista-Polanco of Camden and Hendrick Peña-Fernandez of Pennsauken, both 21, were arrested in New Jersey early Wednesday, Oct. 18, authorities told Daily Voice.

Each is charged with murder and related counts, PPD said.

Their arrests come just days after US Marshals arrested 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez on the same charges using the slain officer's handcuffs.

Investigators believe Batista-Polanco, Peña-Fernandez, and Martinez Fernandez were in the stolen Dodge Durango that fled from the scene of Mendez's murder on Oct. 12.

Mendez, 50, and his partner Officer Raul Ortiz had just arrived for their shift at Philadelphia International Airport when they noticed a group breaking into a car, PPD has claimed.

The officers confronted the group and a shootout ensued, according to officials. Mendez was hit multiple times and died from his wounds while Ortiz was hit once in the arm and placed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital, Daily Voice reported.

The stolen Durango that fled the scene later dropped off 18-year-old passenger Jesus Duran at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead.

Case records for Batista-Polanco, Peña-Fernandez, and Martinez Fernandez were not immediately available on the state website Wednesday afternoon.

