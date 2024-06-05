Two Fighting Dogs Shot, Killed By Police In West Philadelphia: Authorities

According to PPD, a 57-year-old man was calling for help when a stray dog attacked his pet on his porch on the 1500 block of North 57th Street.

An 18-year-old woman intervened using mace and the pit bulls were separated, but the 57-year-old's other dog ran out from the home and attacked the woman, police said.

She was bitten on her arm and ankle before fleeing, authorities continued.

"(A)ll three dogs turned on each other" and were fighting when an officer arrived on the scene. He shot the dogs multiple times, fatally striking the stray and one of the man's pets, PPD said.

Medics took the woman to Lankenau Hospital for treatment. The 57-year-old dog owner was bit once in the chest during the incident but declined medical attention, police said.

The shooting was captured on camera and an investigation is underway, officials said.

The officer, 34, was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs and Officer-Involved Shooting investigations, the department added.

