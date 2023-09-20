TV Crew To Film Docu-Series In Delaware County

A camera crew for A&E's "Undercover" will be on the 200 block of Lawrence Road throughout the day, authorities said.

They will be set up on the local residential lane on the street's south side and not on the four-lane highway, so delays to traffic are expected to be minimal, according to the department.

The series goes behind the scenes to discuss the real-life stories of undercover police work through interviews with detectives and archival recordings, said Green Leaf Productions.

The episode to be filmed in Marple will focus on a 1985 case in which a detective went undercover to pursue "a notorious serial killer and hitman for the mafia," the production team added.

Township residents passing by the set are asked to be mindful of local neighborhoods and area traffic, police said.

