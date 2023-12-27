It happened near the 29 E. Allen Street venue around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 15, the department said.

Authorities claim the trio punched one victim, causing him to fall backward and hurt his head, then stabbed another in the side and back. Both victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital, where the one who was stabbed needed emergency surgery and was placed in critical condition, PPD said.

The third victim had his phone snatched and smashed on the ground, they added.

All three suspects were captured on security footage that has since been released by investigators.

Anyone who can identify them is asked to call PPD's tipline at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.