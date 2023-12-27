Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Three Attacked Near Fillmore Philadelphia: Police

Philadelphia police are looking for the group who they say attacked three others outside the Filmore earlier this month. 

The suspects in the Dec. 15 assault.&nbsp;

The suspects in the Dec. 15 assault. 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened near the 29 E. Allen Street venue around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 15, the department said. 

Authorities claim the trio punched one victim, causing him to fall backward and hurt his head, then stabbed another in the side and back. Both victims were taken to  Jefferson Hospital, where the one who was stabbed needed emergency surgery and was placed in critical condition, PPD said. 

The third victim had his phone snatched and smashed on the ground, they added. 

All three suspects were captured on security footage that has since been released by investigators. 

Anyone who can identify them is asked to call PPD's tipline at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's website. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE