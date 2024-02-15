Partly Cloudy 36°

Teen Killed After Shoot Multiple Times In Lawncrest, Philly PD (Developing)

An approximately 18-year-old man has been killed in a shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood, authorities announced late on Thursday night. 

Rising Sun Avenue in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood where an approximately 18-year-old man (who later died) was found shot, city police say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
The Black man was shot five times in his upper body around 8:54 p.m. on Feb. 15, the Philadelphia Police Department detailed in a release. 

He was found shot on Rising Sun Avenue in the 2nd district.

RPC 713 took the man to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m. 

He was only been identified as "John Doe," police noted. 

The scene was still under investigation at 9:45 p.m. As of writing no weapons had been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

