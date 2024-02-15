Teen Killed After Shoot Multiple Times In Lawncrest, Philly PD (Developing)

The Black man was shot five times in his upper body around 8:54 p.m. on Feb. 15, the Philadelphia Police Department detailed in a release.

He was found shot on Rising Sun Avenue in the 2nd district.

RPC 713 took the man to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.

He was only been identified as "John Doe," police noted.

The scene was still under investigation at 9:45 p.m. As of writing no weapons had been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.