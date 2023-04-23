Partly Cloudy 57°

Teen Boy Stabbed Dead In Upper Darby Identified

Support was surging Sunday, April 23 for the family of the 15-year-old boy stabbed to death over the weekend in Delaware County.

Michael Garr Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Michael Garr, of Drexel Hill, has been identified as the victim of the Friday night, April 21 stabbing on the 200 block of Bridge Street in Upper Darby.

A relative's best friend launched a GoFundMe campaign for Michael's family, which had raised more than $19,000 as of Sunday.

"The family is devastated and trying to process this senseless act," writes campaign founder S Ferry writes. "Looking to support the family and help to defray funeral costs as they bury their teenaged loved one."

A $5,000 reward was being offered for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 484-574-1157.

