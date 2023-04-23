Teen Boy Stabbed Dead In Upper Darby Identified

Michael Garr, of Drexel Hill, has been identified as the victim of the Friday night, April 21 stabbing on the 200 block of Bridge Street in Upper Darby.

A relative's best friend launched a GoFundMe campaign for Michael's family, which had raised more than $19,000 as of Sunday.

"The family is devastated and trying to process this senseless act," writes campaign founder S Ferry writes. "Looking to support the family and help to defray funeral costs as they bury their teenaged loved one."

A $5,000 reward was being offered for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 484-574-1157.

