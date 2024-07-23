Tahir Shoatz, 28, is charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder plus related offenses, said PPD Commissioner Kevin Bethel on Tuesday, July 23.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park neighborhood around 2 a.m., authorities said previously. Two groups exchanged gunfire during a cookout, investigators believe.

Three of the victims — Akil Jones, 33, Rashie Jones, 29, and Sekayi Robinson, 23 — died from their injuries, while five others including Shoatz were hospitalized in stable condition, according to officials.

Police have not revealed a suspect motive.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call or text the PPD tipline at 215-686-8477.

