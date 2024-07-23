Mostly Cloudy 77°

Tahir Shoatz Charged In West Philly Mass Shooting: PPD

One of the nine people shot in West Philadelphia on Sunday, July 21 is now considered a suspect by city police, authorities said. 

Mayor Cherelle Parker, PPD Commissioner Kevin Bethel, and other officials at a press conference on Monday, July 22 after the West Philadelphia mass shooting. 

 Photo Credit: X.com/PhillyMayor
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Tahir Shoatz, 28, is charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder plus related offenses, said PPD Commissioner Kevin Bethel on Tuesday, July 23. 

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park neighborhood around 2 a.m., authorities said previously. Two groups exchanged gunfire during a cookout, investigators believe. 

Three of the victims — Akil Jones, 33, Rashie Jones, 29, and Sekayi Robinson, 23 — died from their injuries, while five others including Shoatz were hospitalized in stable condition, according to officials. 

Police have not revealed a suspect motive. 

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call or text the PPD tipline at 215-686-8477. 

