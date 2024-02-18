Suspect Killed In Chester Police Shootout: Officials

A Chester City police officer was shot by the unidentified man around 3:30 p.m. near West 14th Street and Arbor Drive Saturday, Feb. 17, city police said.

The officer was recovering at a local hospital and was expected to be released. The suspect was shot and killed.

This investigation is being handled by the Delaware County District Attorney's Office Criminal Investigation Division. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Detective Michael Jay at 610-891-4700.

