Eagles Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Out With Kidney Laceration: Report

Philadlephia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefintely following a kidney injury on Sunday, but he's expected to return at some point this season.
Photo Credit: Instagram/@ceedy.duce

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be on the injury list "indefinitely" after rupturing a kidney during Sunday night's victory over the Green Bay Packers, according to news reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted early on Tuesday, Nov. 29 that Gardner-Johnson is expected to return to the field sometime this season, but that there is no timetable for his recovery at this point. 

Gardner-Johnson's medical team is still running tests, but the injury was described as "non-surgical," Pelissero wrote. 

After beating the Packers 40-33 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night, the Eagles became the first NFL of the season to notch ten wins. 

The birds will host the Tennesee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. 

