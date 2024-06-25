Shot Woman Drives Into Delco Building, Police Say

It happened on the 300 block of Third Street around 11 p.m., according to borough police. The driver crashed into a building and was found to have multiple gunshot wounds when medics removed her from the vehicle.

Investigators said the shooting appears to have been targeted and "not a random act."

Anyone with information is asked to call Upland Detective Carl White at 610-872-3040 or Delaware County Detective David Tyler at 610-891-4700. Tips can be submitted online via Crimewatch.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.