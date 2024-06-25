°

Shot Woman Drives Into Delco Building, Police Say

Upland police responded to a crash on Sunday night, June 23 to find the driver had been shot, officials say. 

Upland Borough Police Department

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Upland Borough Police Department
Mac Bullock
It happened on the 300 block of Third Street around 11 p.m., according to borough police. The driver crashed into a building and was found to have multiple gunshot wounds when medics removed her from the vehicle.

Investigators said the shooting appears to have been targeted and "not a random act."

Anyone with information is asked to call Upland Detective Carl White at 610-872-3040 or Delaware County Detective David Tyler at 610-891-4700. Tips can be submitted online via Crimewatch

