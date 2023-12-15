Tyler Humphreys, 21, of Malvern, is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and related offenses in Chester County, said the District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from incidents that prosecutors say took place from 2014 to 2018 and in late 2022, officials wrote in a release.

One alleged victim told detectives that Humphreys made him perform a sex act when he was 9 and Humphreys was 12.

Another told police that she was 15 when Humphreys served her alcohol, "waited until she was intoxicated," then carried her into his bedroom and raped her. Authorities said it happened on Dec. 3 of last year in Charlestown Township, when Humphreys was 20.

The third, a 19-year-old, said she woke up in pain next to Humphreys after he urged her to take an excessive amount of over-the-counter drugs, according to police. She confronted him and left immediately, the release says.

Officials believe that assault occurred between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, 2022.

The same woman also told investigators that, from 2014 to 2018, Humphreys had repeatedly grabbed and touched her inappropriately beginning when she was 11 and he was "a juvenile."

At the time of his arrest Thursday, Dec. 14, Humphreys was working full-time as a school resource officer at the Sharon Hill Police Department, and also as a part-time officer in Folcroft, according to the DA's Office.

"It is unknown at this time if the criminal acts occurred while he was employed there," prosecutors said.

Court records show the 21-year-old was released after posting $275,000 bail. He is due before Magisterial District Judge James C. Kovaleski for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 19.

