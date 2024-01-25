Authorities said Shane Pryor could be traveling in a blue Ford F-150, Pennsylvania tag number ZTS-0503.

Pryor, who Marshals said is suspected of murder, slipped past his captors while being taken to a hospital around noon Wednesday, Daily Voice reported.

He was last seen headed toward University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard, police said Wednesday. Pryor was wearing a blue sweater, blue sweatpants, and no shoes.

He is described as 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds.

Anyone who spots him should call 911, they added.

