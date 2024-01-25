Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

SHARE

Shane Pryor May Be Driving Stolen Ford F-150: US Marshals

The 17-year-old who escaped police custody in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 24 might be on the move in a stolen pickup truck, according to US Marshals. 

Shane Pryor; and the blue Ford F-150 that Marshals say he might have stolen after his escape Wednesday.&nbsp;

Shane Pryor; and the blue Ford F-150 that Marshals say he might have stolen after his escape Wednesday. 

 Photo Credit: X.com/US Marshals Philadelphia
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Authorities said Shane Pryor could be traveling in a blue Ford F-150, Pennsylvania tag number ZTS-0503. 

Pryor, who Marshals said is suspected of murder, slipped past his captors while being taken to a hospital around noon Wednesday, Daily Voice reported. 

He was last seen headed toward University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard, police said Wednesday. Pryor was wearing a blue sweater, blue sweatpants, and no shoes.

He is described as 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds.

Anyone who spots him should call 911, they added. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE