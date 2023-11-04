SEPTA Workers Hurt In Accident In Radnor Township: Officials

There was an "incident" involving track equipment near the County Line Station around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, according to transit authorities.

A SEPTA spokesperson said they did not have details on the extent of the injuries, except that they are "not life-threatening" and that the workers remain hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon.

At least one employee had to be freed from under a maintenance vehicle, 6abc reported.

The Norristown High Speed Line is shut down from Bryn Mawr Station to the Norristown Transportation Center and replaced with shuttle buses while crews work the scene, SEPTA said.

