Wadiyah Johnson. 28, was last seen on Wednesday, July 10, on the 100 block of East Garfield Street, Philadelphia police said on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Wadiyah Johnson's whereabouts is urged to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.