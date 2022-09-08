Villanova University Issues Safety Alert For Loiterer On Campus

Villanova University officials have issued a safety alert, warning students and staff to be on the lookout for a man who has been caught loitering on campus multiple times in the last year.

Eugene Hammen, 40, of Newtown, first broke into an unoccupied student dorm room in Good Counsel Hall over the fall semester break in October 2021, said David G. Tedjeske, the director of public safety and chief of police.

Then in May, Hammen was arrested for loitering outside Caughlin Hall. He was subsequently charged with burglary, invasion of privacy, loitering and prowling at night, and possession of instruments of crime.

An ensuing investigation found that Hammen also took photos of female students outside residence halls on South Campus, the chief said.

Those individuals affected have been identified and were notified by Villanova police, he added.

In both incidents, he was driving a 2014 dark blue Ford Transit van with PA Registration KFA1486.

Hammen, who was not jailed as of Tuesday, Sept. 6, has been issued a no-trespass order to stay off University property. Police believe he hasn't returned to campus since his arrest in May.

Anyone who sees Hammen on University property is asked to immediately contact the Department of Public Safety by calling 610-519-4444.

