Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Schools

Man Wanted For Murder In Upper Darby, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Abdul Rafi Muhsin
Abdul Rafi Muhsin Photo Credit: Upper Darby PD

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Abdul Rafi Muhsin is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with an incident that happened in May, Upper Darby police said.

Muhsin is known to frequent parts of Philadelphia, particularly the Germantown/Mount Airy/West Oak Lane sections, police said.

Anyone with information on Muhsin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7693.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.