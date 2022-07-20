Man Wanted For Murder In Upper Darby, Police Say

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Abdul Rafi Muhsin is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with an incident that happened in May, Upper Darby police said.

Muhsin is known to frequent parts of Philadelphia, particularly the Germantown/Mount Airy/West Oak Lane sections, police said.

Anyone with information on Muhsin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7693.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.