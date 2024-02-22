Roy Trammell, 90, has not been seen since October 2023, according to detectives. He was last spotted on the 1700 block of French Street in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

Trammell is 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with a thin build, police said. He has brown eyes, gray hair, a dark complexion, and a burn scar on his face.

He's known to frequent the 4100 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood of West Philly, authorities added.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or dial 911.

