The Ridley Park dad died on Wednesday, Feb. 7, just two days after he and his wife Marlegnne welcomed their infant son, Roosevelt Axel, said loved ones on GoFundMe.

"This page is to support our dear friend Marlegnne Castro navigate postpartum and care for her family in a time of tragedy," wrote campaign organizer Diana Perez.

"The profound grief experienced by loved ones cannot be adequately articulated."

In addition to his newborn and his wife of 14 years, Castro is survived by his 2-year-old son, Ari Roman.

"Let us unite in honoring Roosevelt's memory and offering assistance to help during their moment of need, your generosity is sincerely appreciated," Perez wrote.

As of Thursday, Feb. 8, the crowdfunding effort has raised more than $98,000 from over 600 different donors.

"Roosevelt touched so many lives in so many ways," wrote one. "Love and prayers to Marlegnne and their sons."

"You were an amazing human being, father, brother, and son," said another. "You will be greatly missed, I can’t believe you are gone."

Click here to support Roosevelt Castro's family on GoFundMe.com.

