Butler, 88, was sitting in his parked Hyundai on the 100 block of North Dewey Street when he was shot multiple times in the chest, Daily Voice reported. Police said it happened in broad daylight, around 1:30 p.m. on March 5.

Investigators said the new video shows the suspect driving to the scene before parking and approaching Butler's Hyundai.

The suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie with black shorts over black tights and drove a silver 2018-19 Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows, according to police.

Anyone with information can call 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online through the PPD website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.