LOOK INSIDE: These Mansions Are Most Expensive Real Estate Listings In Delaware County

Got $13 million bucks lying around? If so, there are several Delaware County homes in your budget.
Of the more than 900 listings in the area on Zillow, the most expensive located in Villanova is marked at $13.950 million.
Here are the top eight most expensive in the area.
8. Villanova, $13.950 million: 10 beds 14 baths 19,000 square feet
7. Chadds Ford, $4.495 million: 7 beds 9 baths 14,587 square feet
6. Newtown Square, $3,649,900 million: 6 beds 9 baths 11,215 square feet
5. Newtown Square, $ 3.6 million: 5 beds 7 baths 9,004 square feet
4. Haverford, $3.450 million: 6 beds 7 baths 7,123 square feet
3. Newtown Square, $2.850 million: 5 beds 7 baths 11,884 square feet
2. Radnor, $2.6 million: 5 beds 6 baths 5,587 square feet
1. Newtown Square, $2.599 million 5 beds 5 baths 8,374 square feet
Click here to keep browsing (all photos via Zillow).
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.