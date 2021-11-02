LOOK INSIDE: These Mansions Are Most Expensive Real Estate Listings In Delaware County

Got $13 million bucks lying around? If so, there are several Delaware County homes in your budget.

Of the more than 900 listings in the area on Zillow, the most expensive located in Villanova is marked at $13.950 million.

Here are the top eight most expensive in the area.

8. Villanova, $13.950 million: 10 beds 14 baths 19,000 square feet

Villanova Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Villanova Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

7. Chadds Ford, $4.495 million: 7 beds 9 baths 14,587 square feet

Chadds Ford Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

Chadds Ford Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

6. Newtown Square, $3,649,900 million: 6 beds 9 baths 11,215 square feet

Newtown Square Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

5. Newtown Square, $ 3.6 million: 5 beds 7 baths 9,004 square feet

Newtown Square Zillow/ Compass Real Estate

4. Haverford, $3.450 million: 6 beds 7 baths 7,123 square feet

Haverford Zillow/ Compass Real Estate

3. Newtown Square, $2.850 million: 5 beds 7 baths 11,884 square feet

Newtown Square Zillow/ Continental Real Estate Group

Newtown Square Zillow/Continental Real Estate Group

2. Radnor, $2.6 million: 5 beds 6 baths 5,587 square feet

Radnor Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

Radnor Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

1. Newtown Square, $2.599 million 5 beds 5 baths 8,374 square feet

Newtown Square Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

Newtown Square BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

