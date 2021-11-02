Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Outbreak Of Super-Spreader COVID Variant Reported In Montgomery County
Real Estate

LOOK INSIDE: These Mansions Are Most Expensive Real Estate Listings In Delaware County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA Photo Credit: Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Got $13 million bucks lying around? If so, there are several Delaware County homes in your budget.

Of the more than 900 listings in the area on Zillow, the most expensive located in Villanova is marked at $13.950 million.

Here are the top eight most expensive in the area. 

8. Villanova, $13.950 million: 10 beds 14 baths 19,000 square feet

Villanova

Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Villanova

Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

7. Chadds Ford, $4.495 million: 7 beds 9 baths 14,587 square feet

Chadds Ford

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

Chadds Ford

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

6.  Newtown Square, $3,649,900 million: 6 beds 9 baths 11,215 square feet

Newtown Square

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

5. Newtown Square, $ 3.6 million: 5 beds 7 baths 9,004 square feet

Newtown Square

Zillow/ Compass Real Estate

4. Haverford, $3.450 million: 6 beds 7 baths 7,123 square feet

Haverford

Zillow/ Compass Real Estate

3. Newtown Square, $2.850 million: 5 beds 7 baths 11,884 square feet

Newtown Square

Zillow/ Continental Real Estate Group

Newtown Square

Zillow/Continental Real Estate Group

2. Radnor, $2.6 million: 5 beds 6 baths 5,587 square feet

Radnor

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

Radnor

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

1. Newtown Square, $2.599 million 5 beds 5 baths 8,374 square feet

Newtown Square

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

Newtown Square

BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

Click here to keep browsing (all photos via Zillow).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.