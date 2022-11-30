Will Helen Gym Run For Philly Mayor? Councilor's Resignation Sparks Rumors

Philadelphia City Councilwoman Helen Gym announced her sudden resignation in a social media post early on Tuesday, Nov. 29 — a move that many speculate means she will run for mayor in 2023.

In a video message uploaded to Twitter, the at-large Democratic councilwoman called her six-year tenure in the city's legislature "an incredible honor."

Gym did not give a reason for her sudden departure, leading many to speculate she is eyeing a mayoral run in 2023 when incumbent Democrat Jim Kenney must vacate the seat due to term limits.

If she runs for Philly's highest office, Gym will face a crowded Democratic primary field. Former city councilmembers Allan Domb, Derek Green, Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, and Cherelle Parker, as well as former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart, and area grocery store magnate Jeff Brown have all announced their candidacies for the mayoralty in 2023, as Daily Voice has reported.

According to her page on the city council website, Gym was a "community organizer" and a public school teacher before she was elected in 2016. She says she is the first Asian-American woman ever elected to City Council, and the first Asian-American Democrat ever elected citywide in Philadelphia.

