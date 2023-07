Fengjiao Lin, 55, and Chen Chen, 25, were found in the second floor bedroom of a home on the 4300 block of Palmetto Street just before 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, Philadelphia police said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a weapon was recovered.

According to 6abc, the shooting was being investigated as a murder suicide, however, police were not immediately able to confirm whether or not that was the case.

