'You're Going To Die': Delco Man Attacks Roommate With Knife, Say Police

A Delaware County man is in police custody after authorities say he attacked his roommate.

Emergency dispatchers in Nether Providence Township received a call for help from a house on the 700 block of Forrest Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, police said.

There, officers found a 71-year-old man with visible injuries on his cheek, near his eye, and on his forearm, authorities said.

The victim told investigators that a man he lived with had entered his bedroom brandishing a knife and saying "you're going to die," according to police.

Then, the victim said his attacker punched him in the face and head before fleeing the area on foot.

David W. Martin, 59, was located in the neighborhood and arrested without incident, officials said.

Martin is charged with assault and reckless endangerment, and is being held in Delaware County Prison after being unable to post bail, state court records show.

