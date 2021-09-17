Young Girl Shot Near DelCo Convenience Store

A child was hospitalized after they were struck by gunfire near a convenience store parking lot in Chester Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responding to the area of 9th and Tilghman Streets in Chester around 8:45 p.m. were told shots were fired in the parking lot of the nearby Chester Shop & Save, Chester police captain James Chubb said.

Officers found multiple spent shell casings at the scene. They also found a home and numerous vehicles were struck by bullets.

Officers at the scene were then told there was a walk-in shooting victim at Crozer Chester Medical Center.

There, they met with a six-year-old girl, whose mother said she was the passenger of a vehicle near the Chester Shop & Save when shots were fired, according to police.

The girl was struck three times, including once in the chest, police said.

She was treated at Crozer Chester Medical Center then was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she received further treatment.

The girl is listed in good condition.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are urged to contact Detective Ryan Stewart (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8429 or rstewart299@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Brian Pot (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8431 or bpot302@chesterpolice.org.

