Victim Shot On SEPTA Train, Suspect In Custody: Philly Police

One man is in stable condition after being shot on a SEPTA train early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The victim was on an eastbound train on the Market-Frankford Line at about 7:45 a.m. March 31 when when was shot once in the left arm, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where his condition was stabilized, the department said. The victim was identified only as a 19-year-old man.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and a weapon was recovered by investigators, police wrote. More details are expected when "processing" is complete, they added.

