Vandal Painted 'Crosses' And 'Stars Of David' On Philly Mosque, Cops Say

Mac Bullock
The suspected Philadelphia mosque vandal
The suspected Philadelphia mosque vandal Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia police are seeking the vandal who targeted a mosque in West Oak Lane over the weekend, the department says. 

It happened at Masjidullah, 7401 Limekiln Pike in West Oak Lane, late on Friday, Feb. 24, Philly police wrote in a statement. Mosque leaders posted photos to Facebook on Saturday, Feb. 25 showing crudely painted messages and images on the house of worship's doors and walls. 

According to police, the paintings include "'stars of David,' 'Jesus Christ,' 'John Christ,' 'a cross symbol,' and 'say my name.'" 

Masjidullah called the incident "a despicable act of vandalism," and issued a joint statement with Congregation Rodeph Shalom and the Perfecting Church to condemn the action. 

"As three distinct faith communities who work together for common understanding, we stand together once again in the face of bigotry and hate," the statement read. "Each of our traditions calls us to know and love one another." 

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his late 40s. He was seen on security footage wearing a navy blue hoodie, a dark baseball cap, and a tan backpack, they added. 

To identify the suspect or to submit a tip, call Philadelphia police anonymously at 215-686-8477 or visit the department's website

